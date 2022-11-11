Doctor Daniel Lewis of Greeneville has been honored by the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians as the 2022 Family Physician of the Year.
Lewis was recognized by his colleagues recently during the association’s annual conference in Gatlinburg.
The Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians (TNAFP) is a nonprofit membership organization for more than 2,500 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students in Tennessee. The Tennessee AFP is a state chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians representing more than 100,000 members nationwide.
The Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians gives the annual award to an individual whose medical practice and volunteer efforts embody the ideal family physician, according to a press release from the group. Recipients are nominated by their colleagues for their outstanding contributions to family medicine, and to advancing public health and medical education and training.
Lewis has been with Ballad Health, and previously Wellmont Health System, since 2012 and currently serves as vice president and chief medical officer for Ballad’s Southern Market.
He sees patients at Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine-Greeneville, a local family medicine clinic, serves as a hospice medical director, and provides emergency room coverage for Greeneville Community Hospital.
Lewis also applies his sports medicine expertise as the team doctor for the local Appalachian league baseball club and other sports teams, according to the release.
“For the past few years, I have had the pleasure of serving on the TNAFP Board alongside Danny (Lewis) and following him in executive leadership positions in our state academy, so I have had a front-row seat to observe his service and dedication. He has held just about every leadership position at the state level and has also stayed active with numerous national roles. Still, he never misses an opportunity to take on more responsibility in the name of serving others,” Dr. Mike Helton, immediate past president of TNAFP, said during his remarks as he presented the award.
Lewis showed exceptional strength and resolve when he returned to his clinical and leadership activities after a serious, life-threatening battle with COVID-19. According to the release, he has used his unique perspective to help TNAFP and the medical community respond to the ongoing pandemic and continues to advocate for high-quality, comprehensive primary care for patients and families.
On Thursday, Lewis said that he was grateful for the recognition, and that the practice of family medicine is the bedrock of the health system.
“I was extremely humbled and honored to learn of being awarded the TNAFP Family Physician of the Year award. I have attended the annual assemblies for years and was always amazed at the accomplishments of and the caliber of our award winners. While I’m still not convinced I live up to those standards, I’m grateful to the TNAFP for recognizing me,” Lewis said in a written comment. “I love the field of Family Medicine and believe it to be foundational to an efficient and well-functioning health system.”