Greeneville chiropractor Dr. John Hamilton continued the “Buckle Up For Safety” campaign Friday afternoon at Food City on Snapps Ferry Road.
Hamilton, assisted by Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, recognized motorists for using safety restraints in the grocery store parking lot.
Drivers were given a $10 bill and a T-shirt for buckling up.
Hamilton has been promoting seat belt usage since 2018. The effort is part of a national campaign that reinforces the importance of drivers using safety restraints, Hamilton said.
Hamilton pointed to a study in December of 2021 published in the international, peer-reviewed publication, Spine.
The study, Hamilton said in an email Thursday, examined vertebral fractures in children and found “the most frequent cause of injury is motor vehicle crashes.”
Hamilton added that the most common geographical region is in the southern part of the United States, and of those injured in vehicle crashes, “70% were unrestrained, and the majority were males in the 15-17 year-old range.”
A November 2022 Tennessee Highway Safety Office report on seat-belt usage found a statewide usage rate of 90.49%.
Last year’s seat-belt usage rate is an increase from Tennessee’s 2021 result of 90.12%, the THSO reported. The recent result is Tennessee’s third-highest annual seat belt usage rate.
Hamilton said drivers and front-seat passengers who use a seat belt reduce the risk of fatal injury by 60% in a sport utility vehicle and 45% in a car, referencing statistics compiled by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Hamilton said handing out money and T-shirts to members in the community wearing safety restraints is a way to “positively reinforce and promote seatbelts.”
Hamilton said he first heard of the “Buckle Up For Safety” campaign from a chiropractor he knew in Phoenix, Arizona, who recommended that Hamilton continue to promote seat-belt usage.
Ward noted that the penalty for not wearing a seat belt in Greene County is a state-issued traffic ticket.
Ward applauded Hamilton’s efforts to promote seatbelt usage.
“He’s trying to eliminate his business,” Ward said jokingly of Hamilton promoting drivers’s use of seat belts in order to avoid serious injury.
Hamilton described the campaign as a way to motivate the public to increase the use of seat belts.
“The purpose of this program is to save lives, reduce injuries, and lower costs associated with deaths and injuries due to traffic accidents,” Hamilton said in an email Friday.
The Buckle Up for Safety and Lives campaign is sponsored by the Greeneville Police Department, Hamilton Chiropractic Clinic and the Town of Greeneville.