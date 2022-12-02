Dr. Warren Dockter, president and chief executive officer of the East Tennessee Historical Society, spoke to a packed crowd in the ballroom at the General Morgan Inn on Thursday for the 48th Annual Greene County Heritage Trust Christmas Dinner.
Dockter studied history and political science at the University of Tennessee, followed by earning a master’s and Ph.D degrees at the University of Nottingham in England.
In addition, Dockter was awarded a fellowship at Cambridge University and later worked as a historian for Aberystwyth University in Wales, in the United Kingdom.
The dinner is the Heritage Trust’s major fundraising activity of the year. Money raised exceeding the night’s expenses is used for Greene County projects in accordance with the organization’s mission.
According to a news release from the Heritage Trust, the first dinner the organization put on was in the early 1970s, after the group was founded in 1973.
The Rev. James Mays opened the dinner with a prayer.
“Regardless of your religion, or lack of it, please join in,” Mays said, “from wherever your hopes come from.”
John Jones, committee chairman and a member of the Heritage Trust board of directors, acknowledged six Greene County Heritage Trust award recipients.
The Greene County Heritage Trust awards bestowed Thursday night are:
- 2019 Award of Special Merit was presented to Walkertown Presbyterian Church
- 200th Anniversary Award was presented to Christ United Methodist Church
- The first 2021 Award of Merit was presented to The Nolachuckey Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution
- The second 2021 Award of Merit was presented to the Doak House Museum of Tusculum University
- 2022 Posthumous Award of Merit was presented to the late Gene Maddox
- The 2021-2022 Award of Merit was presented to the Dickson-Williams Mansion Association
Jones recognized each of the award recipients and described their history, and efforts they have shown in support of the local community.
As the year comes to a close, Jones thanked outgoing Heritage Trust President George Scott for his efforts leading the organization.
“He has had two, very challenging years as president,” Jones said as he emphasized how Scott led the group through the years of the pandemic, “And I’m very appreciative for what he has done, for the way he has done it.”
New officers were announced by Jones. Replacing Scott as president of Heritage Trust is Glenna Casteel, who is a native of Greene County and was a school teacher for 39 years.
Marcia Parsons is the new vice president. Carolyn Gregg will continue in her role as secretary and Jerry Bird will continue as treasurer.
Casteel addressed the room before the special address was given. She said she has always admired the Heritage Trust organization and the activities in which it has been involved.
Casteel highlighted the longevity of the organization, with it being its 48th year.
“The fact that it has existed this long, shows it has had a place and the need in our community,” Casteel said.
Dockter began by saying it was an honor and privilege to speak with the Greene County Heritage Trust. He said it was especially an honor to find the overlap in work that the Heritage Trust and his group, the East Tennessee Historical Society, do.
“To be in the presence of the award winners tonight is really meaningful to me,” Dockter said.
Dockter opened his address by saying the mission of the East Tennessee Historical Society is to “promote, preserve and interpret the history of East Tennessee.”
Dockter started his presentation with a photo of Winston Churchill at the crowning ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II.
He noted how a lot of East Tennessee residents have Scottish and British Isles ancestry. In addition, Dockter spoke about the relationship America had with Britain during their allied involvement in World War II.
“We have a special relationship with Britain,” Dockter said. “It’s almost impossible to separate ourselves from this story.”
Throughout the address, Dockter gave a wide range of historical context to Churchill’s relationship with the monarchy, both his familial one (he was a grandson to the 7th Duke of Marlborough) and his political association.
Doctor brought up the “uneasy” relationship between Churchill and King George VI, where they disagreed over, “who was actually in charge.” However, according to Dockter, the two eventually had a good relationship.
The eventually improved relationship between Churchill and King George highlighted how the respect Churchill had for Queen Elizabeth illuminates how a prime minister, in general, can value and support the monarchy whether or not personal feelings are positive.
He compared how Churchill was the United Kingdom’s longest serving member of Parliament with how Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving monarch.
Dockter said he wanted to emphasize the time that Churchill spent with the queen to guide her thoughts about policy.
Dockter ended his address by pointing to the final letter between Churchill and the queen to understand this nuance. He read a quote by Churchill that began with the prime minister writing that he tried to keep the queen in touch with the complex issues facing the world at the time (1955).
Dockter said the quote was “hugely important” because it spoke to why the queen led more as a sovereign monarch. Queen Elizabeth II, Dockter said, “distanced herself from what was actually happening in politics,” because serving the people of Britain was her calling.
“You can see the devotion that (Winston Churchill) shares for (Queen Elizabeth II),” Dockter said. “For Churchill, there’s a kind of mythical thing about the British monarchy. You can see that in his language of it, about it being at the core root of the British Empire. But I think it’s almost strangely interesting that the more human elements come from Elizabeth.”
Dockter ended by saying that Churchill and Queen Elizabeth II, “truly did have a great relationship.”
Scott thanked Dockter for his address and applauded the information and insight he shared.
To find out more information about the Greene County Heritage Trust, visit greenecountyheritagetrust.org .