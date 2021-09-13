Greene County fire departments now have access to canned drinking water at emergency scenes, thanks to a donation from Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council.
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton applied for a grant to supply the canned water earlier this year and received word in July it was approved.
The drinking water “will help provide critical hydration to responders during this year’s wildfire season” and at other calls firefighters respond to, Shelton said.
On Sept. 8, Holston Distributing Co., a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner in Johnson City, provided eight pallets containing 98 cases of water each to county fire departments to help support response needs.
September is one of the peak months of the fall wildfire season in Tennessee, and fire departments in Greene County are also kept busy with a variety of other calls, Shelton said.
Maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents and on calls like wildfires is a priority, he said.
Ten pallets of canned emergency water were expected, but only eight were available last week.
That’s still plenty of drinking water.
Each case of water contains 24 cans. Individual pallets of canned water weigh a ton, Shelton said.
A shortage of available drivers at Holston Distributing prompted the firefighters to improvise. Tusculum firefighter John McDavid offered use of a farm vehicle to haul the pallets back to the Alexander Street station.
“We spent the last few weeks trying to get it coordinated, but with the driver shortage, we went to Johnson City and Holston Distribution,” Shelton said.
Shelton recently applied for 22 pallets of water from Anheuser-Busch. Ten pallets’ worth of drinking water were approved, with eight being made available. Shelton said that’s understandable, given the needs of first responders battling wildfires in western states, along with recent flooding, hurricanes and other heavy rainfall-related natural disasters in the South and elsewhere.
“It’s free through their generosity,” Shelton said. “We were fortunate to get any awarded.”
Each of the eight pallets containing 98 cases of canned water was divided in half to provide 49 cases to each volunteer fire department and the Greeneville Fire Department.
Chiefs from Greene County volunteer fire departments were notified the water was at the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. Most of it had been picked up by Thursday night.
Sixteen fire departments benefitted from the donation.
“Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond. The water was distributed evenly among all 15 volunteer fire departments and the Greeneville Fire Department,” Shelton said.
Anheuser-Busch “has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts,” a company news release said.
The brewer periodically pauses beer production to can emergency drinking water “to be ready to lend a helping hand during natural disasters and other crises,” the release said.
Building on that commitment, the brewer teamed up in 2019 with the National Volunteer Fire Council, the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical and rescue services.
The partnership “provided emergency drinking water to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents,” the release said.
To date, the program has donated over 3.2 million cans of water to volunteer firefighters across the country. To learn more about the program, visit www.nvfc.org/water.