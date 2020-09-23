Fall may have just begun, but it is just 14 weeks until Christmas.
To honor veterans at that special time of the year, the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is launching "A Christmas Gift of Remembrance."
Through this drive, people can purchase wreaths for placement on veterans' graves at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. The goal is to have a wreath for each of the more than 2,000 veteran graves in the cemetery.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is seeking to involve more members in the community in providing the wreaths.
"Giving 'A Christmas Gift of Remembrance' is a special way to recognize the service and sacrifice given by so many veterans for all of us, during a special season," said George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association. "Purchasing a wreath can help us remember fallen service members, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom."
Due to its status as the official friends group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and a nonprofit organization, the Association can obtain a wreath for $8.50. All funds donated through the drive will be given to the National Park for purchase of the wreaths.
The effort is in support of "Wreaths Across America," which began in 1992 to honor veterans buried in Arlington National Cemetery and grew to other national cemeteries nationwide about 15 years ago. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will be one of more than 1,600 sites in this country and abroad participating in the effort.
National Wreaths Across America Day will be Dec. 19, and a ceremony is scheduled that day at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
To purchase one or more wreaths, a check can be mailed to the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, P.O. Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. Include a return address and contact information.
For additional information contact Collins at 423-525-0240 or at shay46@earthlink.net . The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is a 501 c-3 nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by Martha Johnson Patterson Barlett, the great-granddaughter of President Andrew Johnson.