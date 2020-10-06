Free flu vaccination shots are available to students and their families through a clinic at the Greene County Health Department.
The local Health Department is partnering with the Greeneville and Greene County school systems to offer drive-thru clinics for students and their family members, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Office of the Tennessee Department of Health.
During the clinics, participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process, and pre-registration is not required. The clinics will be held at the Greene County Health Department and two high schools.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy,” Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English. ”We urge everyone who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now.”
The next drive-thru clinic will be Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greene County Health Department. Another will be held on Friday, also 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
On Oct. 24, flu vaccine clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, call the local health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza- immunization.html.