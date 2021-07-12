A Greene County man suffered suspected major injuries about 8 a.m. Monday after a one-car crash in the 8400 block of Asheville Highway.
Christopher E. Robinson, 48, of Humphreys Road, was flown by Highlands air ambulance to a hospital. Robinson’s condition was not available Monday night.
Members of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department found a 2000 Acrua Integra driven by Robinson had went off the roadway and struck a tree, “causing a large section of the tree to fall and block the roadway,” fire Capt. Michael Kinser said in a news release.
The car had heavy damage. The driver was able to free himself from the wreckage, the release said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash, which happened about 300 feet west of Buckingham Road. A crash report listed “animal in roadway” as a traffic hazard at the time of the crash.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS provided care for Robinson at the scene and requested air transport.
Firefighters set up a landing zone at South Greene High School for the medical helicopter.
Robinson was wearing safety restraints at the time of the crash.
Fire department members used chain saws to remove the section of fallen tree to clear Asheville Highway.