A man who allegedly trying to run over people in a pickup truck Saturday morning in the parking lot of Food Country on West Andrew Johnson Highway was charged with public intoxication.
Phillip S. Peterson, 49, of 165 Dodson Pike, Mosheim, was outside the truck when deputies arrived. He smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
A records check showed that Peterson also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense.
Peterson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.