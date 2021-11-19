Sherry J. McGhee, 50, of 552 Whispering Road, was charged about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday with driving under the influence-2nd offense following a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of the 70 Bypass Highway.
Police responded to a crash where the sport utility vehicle driven by McGhee went off the road and up an embankment before overturning, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report.
The report did not note any serious injuries. Drug use may have been a factor in the crash, the report said.
McGhee told police she was on her phone and lost control of the vehicle. A witness traveling in the same direction said McGhee “appeared to momentarily go unconscious behind the wheel before crashing,” the report said.
McGhee did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed McGhee has a prior DUI conviction in 2013.
McGhee was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.