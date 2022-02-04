A Johnson City man suffered apparent minor injuries about 2:30 p.m. Friday after losing control of the sport utility vehicle he was driving in the 6700 block of Snapps Ferry Road, causing it to flip onto its roof.
Javier Angel Orozco, 38, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Oroczo was able to get out of the overturned SUV on his own. His condition was not available Friday night.
Oroczo was northbound and rounding a curve on Snapps Ferry Road when he lost control of the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, causing it to go into a ditch and roll onto its roof, the THP report said.
In addition to the THP, other response agencies dispatched include the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville-Greene County Rescue Squad and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.