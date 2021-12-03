Billy Ray Evans, 50, of 38 Windover Park, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.
A car driven by Evans was seen shortly after noon Thursday parked in the middle of the 1000 block of Reed Road, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. As deputies approached, Evans was seen placing the lid on a beer bottle.
Evans “was very unsteady on his feet" after stepping out of the car and field sobriety tests were attempted but stopped due to his condition, the report said.
Empty and partially consumed beer and vodka bottles were found in the car.
A records check showed that Evans’ driver’s license was revoked. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
A passenger identified as Nathan Helton “appeared to be highly intoxicated” in the back seat and was allegedly unsteady on his feet when stepping out of the car. Helton was charged with public intoxication.
By the time Helton arrived at the Greene County Detention Center, he was unconscious and could not be woken up, the report said. He was assessed by Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel and the decision was made to airlift Helton to a hospital.
His condition was not available Friday.