Andrew W. Shelton, 33, of 270 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, was charged Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, driving on a suspended license-5th offense and alteration of vehicle serial numbers.
While on patrol, a pickup truck was seen running a stop sign about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at Fishpond and Horse Creek roads, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
Patrol car lights and siren were activated and the truck turned down Guy Brown Road. The truck ran off the road through “multiple yards,” damaging property as it went. The truck came to a stop in the 100 block of Greene County Line Road and the driver, later identified as Shelton, fled on foot.
Shelton jumped a barbed wire fence and continued running into a field, where he was taken into custody.
Shelton was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for injuries suffered during the incident. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. The truck, which had been spray-painted white but was originally black, had a switched tag and visible vehicle identification numbers had been altered or removed.
A hold was placed on the 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Shelton.
Damage to yards, pumpkins, flowers and other property caused by the truck exceeds $250.
Shelton is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.