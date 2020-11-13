One person suffered suspected minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash about 8:40 a.m. Friday on Asheville Highway at Marshall Lane, according to a Greeneville police crash report.
A 2005 Chevrolet driven by Clay A. Suder was stopped in the southbound lane to turn in at a private drive when a 2003 Acura sport utility vehicle driven by Mary A. Gregg tried to pass the car and crashed into it, the report said.
The Chevrolet was pushed into the front of a 2014 Buick sedan driven by Albert K. Livingston.
The Acura continued and sideswiped a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Timmy A. Metcalf, and an attached trailer.
Livingston suffered a suspected minor injury but refused treatment by Greene County-Greeneville EMS, as did the other drivers and a passenger in Metcalf’s truck, the report said.
All four vehicles were towed from the scene.
Gregg was cited for failure to exercise due care.