A man whose car struck a Town of Greeneville light pole about 4 p.m. Monday at 507 W. Main St. was issued a summons for driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Jeffery A. Hinkle, of 45 Haney Park, was also cited for failure to exercise due care.
Hinkle told police that a vehicle had drifted into his lane and he overcorrected, causing his 1996 Mitsubishi sedan to leave the roadway and strike the light pole. Hinkle suffered minor injuries in the crash, a Greeneville police report said.
A records check showed that Hinkle’s driver’s license was revoked in 2014 for a driving under the influence conviction in Greene County. Hinkle was charged Monday with driving on a revoked license-4th offense.
Hinkle will appear on the charges in General Sessions Court.