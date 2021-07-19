A driver who ran off the road Sunday morning and damaged two parked vehicles was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense.
Tyler L. Collins, 28, of 5520 Jones Bridge Road, was also charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug.
The crash happened about 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Jones Bridge Road when Collins missed a curve and struck an embankment. His car continued through a yard and struck a parked car head-on, pushing it into a truck parked in a driveway, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report.
The vehicle owners heard the crash and came outside. Collins allegedly tried to convince them not to call law enforcement and said he would pay for the damage. He was kept on scene until deputies arrived.
Collins allegedly admitted to drinking and taking half of a Xanax pill. Several empty small liquor bottles were found in the car. Collins’ breath smelled of alcohol and he refused to perform field sobriety tasks, the report said.
A bag containing about three grams of marijuana and a grinder were in one of Collins’ pants pockets. About 37 Alprazolam pills were found in an unmarked prescription pill bottle in the Xcar.
Collins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.