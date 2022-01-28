A driver who struck a bicyclist and left the crash scene in July 2020 entered a guilty plea Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court to a count of aggravated assault.
Susan Seckler Crum, 67, of Greeneville, was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to a prison term of four years, with the time to be served on supervised probation, court officials said. A charge of filing a false report was dismissed by prosecutors.
Crum was driving a vehicle that struck Perry D. Cannon on the morning of July 26, 2020, as he rode a bicycle along Old Stage Road near Rheatown Road.
The Johnson City man suffered near-fatal injuries and was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center, where he spent a lengthy period of recovery. Cannon, now 63, is still recovering from the injuries suffered in the crash, Assistant District Attorney General David Baker said this week.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash and identified a vehicle possibly involved, but the owner was later cleared, prompting the THP to ask the public for help identifying the person responsible.
Witnesses said the bicycle ridden by Cannon was in pieces on the road from the impact of the collision. The vehicle involved fled the scene, a THP report said.
Information was eventually received that led to charges being filed against Crum. She was formally charged with the offenses in September 2020.
Cannon continues rehabilitation treatment. He gave a victim impact statement Thursday before Crum was sentenced, court officials said.
Crum was granted judicial diversion by Dugger, and if she completes her probation term without committing further offenses could have her criminal record expunged, court officials said.
Cannon was an avid bicyclist who regularly rode long distances. His level of conditioning may have been a factor in his survival from the life-threatening injuries suffered when was struck by the vehicle, prosecutors said.
As an additional condition of the plea agreement, Crum was ordered by Dugger to have no contact with the victim or his family.
Crum had remained free on $20,000 bond prior to sentencing.