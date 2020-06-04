A woman convicted of driving under the influence after a collision with a school bus last October is serving her sentence in the Greene County Detention Center.
Kristen Kay Bales, 40, of Roaring Fork Road, entered guilty pleas May 22 in Greene County Criminal Court to driving under the influence-second offense and resisting arrest. She was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to 11 months and 29 days, suspended to 60 days in jail with credit for time served, according to court records.
The sentence is consecutive to a violation of probation sentence imposed in General Sessions Court in connection with the three-vehicle crash on the morning of Oct. 29, 2019.
Prosecutors dismissed a charge of violation of the implied consent law at sentencing on May 22. Bales was also initially charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with child endangerment.
Bales was driving a Toyota sedan that struck a Unicoi County Schools bus at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Route 107.
There were 64 kindergarten students aboard the bus on their way to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to see a play when the three-vehicle crash occurred. A teacher and student were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
Bales and the driver of a pickup truck also involved in the crash were not injured.
Bales ran a red light on East Andrew Johnson Highway as the school bus was making a left-hand turn from Route 107, a THP crash report said.
Bales was unsteady on her feet and became combative after being arrested, according to the THP report.
She told troopers that the school bus and truck ran a red light as they turned. Multiple witnesses told troopers that Bales drove through the red light.
Bales “showed multiple signs of impairment” during field sobriety tests and became belligerent after being placed in a patrol car, the report said.
She was also cited by the THP for failure to exercise due care and disregard for a traffic signal, and served with the violation of probation warrant after her arrest.
Bales has a prior DUI conviction in 2014, according to court records.