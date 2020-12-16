Christian J. Morrow, 20, of 95 Glendale Road, Mosheim, was charged about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and driving on a suspended/revoked license-2nd offense.
While on patrol on Blue Springs Parkway, a traffic stop was attempted on a Honda Civic that had an expired tag registered to another car, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report.
Morrow did not pull over and allegedly drove through several stop signs at a high rate of speed, crossing over the center line and failing to yield the right of way to other traffic, the report said.
The pursuit was discontinued in the 800 block of Blue Springs Parkway and deputies went to a location where the car was suspected to be, the report said.
The car was parked close to a house in the back yard of the Glendale Road address. Morrow was found hiding in a closet inside the house.
Morrow was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.