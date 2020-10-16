One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 7:55 a.m. Friday on outbound East Andrew Johnson Highway near College Hills Drive, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
A 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by 34-year-old Robin Morrison, of Chuckey, crashed into the rear of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 47-year-old Ashley Cottrell, of Jefferson City, the report said.
Morrison suffered minor injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. Morrison’s condition was not immediately available Friday.
Cottrell was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. No charges were filed.
The crash slowed rush hour traffic along U.S. 11E.
Also on scene were members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County sheriff’s deputies and Greeneville police.