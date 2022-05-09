Driver Injured In Asheville Highway Crash May 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One driver suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Asheville Highway at Sanford Circle.Shirley Davis, 80, of Greeneville, suffered unspecified injuries, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.Phillip Edward Steelman, 53, of Del Rio, was outbound in a 2001 Nissan when Davis, driving a 2012 Jeep, pulled out from Stanford Circle into the path of Davis’ car.Steelman attempted to swerve to miss the Jeep and the car struck the Jeep on the passenger side. The Jeep came to rest on its top, the report said.Steelman was not injured. Davis’ condition was not available Monday morning.Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Phillips Wins Circuit Court Judge Primary Race Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Town May 14 Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.