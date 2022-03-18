A flatbed truck hauling building lumber overturned about 9:15 a.m. Friday on Warrensburg Road, injuring the driver, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
Driver Daniel B. Johnson, 52, of Bluff City, suffered unspecified injuries and was flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Friday afternoon.
Johnson was westbound on Warrensburg Road near Pates Hill Road when he pulled to the right for a passing vehicle. The International flatbed truck driven by Johnson struck a fence and came to rest on its side in a pond, the report said.
Johnson was wearing a seat belt, the report said. No charges were filed.
First responders on scene included Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department.