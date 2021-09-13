A Mosheim man was killed about 12:30 p.m. Monday when the pickup truck he was driving veered off Middle Creek Road in Afton and careened down a steep embankment.
Timothy Bentley, 57, was southbound in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck and negotiating a curve to the left when the truck went off the road down the embankment and struck a tree, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The truck then rolled backwards and struck another tree before coming to rest partially in Middle Creek in the heavily wooded area, the report said.
The pickup truck was seen at the bottom of the embankment by a passerby who called 911 Dispatch.
The crash occurred at 2050 Middle Creek Road on a curved section of the narrow two-lane road. The wreck happened several hundred feet from Frank Roberts Road.
In addition to the THP, agencies on scene included the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
Heavy-duty steel winch cables were used to pull the truck up the embankment onto the roadway.
Bentley was not wearing a seat belt. Use of safety restraints may have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, the report said.
Toxicology tests will be conducted on the crash victim.
The section of Middle Creek Road where the crash occurred was closed for several hours Monday afternoon while the truck was recovered and an investigation was conducted.
Bentley listed a Dulaney Road address in 2019.