A Greeneville man who led law enforcement agencies on a lengthy pursuit Saturday was charged with driving under the influence-4th offense and felony evading arrest.
The pursuit ended after stop sticks disabled the car driven by 53-year-old James Bryan Cobble.
Cobble, of 727 W. Main St., was also charged with driving on a revoked license. Cobble had a first appearance Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court. He remains held on bond pending a preliminary hearing.
A traffic stop was attempted on U.S. 11E at Gap Creek Road. The Toyota Celica driven by Cobble was paced at 65 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report.
Instead of pulling over, Cobble turned onto Gap Creek Road and increased his speed. The patrol vehicle followed Cobble, who “was driving in a very jerky motion, slowing down and speeding up all over the roadway,” the report said.
The car turned onto Spice Creek Road and drove around a house before turning back onto the road and turning back toward Gap Creek Road in the direction of U.S. 11E.
Cobble allegedly ran stop signs at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Gap Creek Road and continued onto North Mohawk Road.
The pursuit continued to McDonald Road, where Cobble made a left-hand turn and ran the stop sign there, the report said.
The pursuit continued from McDonald Road onto Midway Road before Cobble turned onto U.S. 11E northbound, allegedly running another stop sign.
The Greene County sheriff’s deputies placed stop sticks in the road, and the tire deflation strips disabled the car. Cobble pulled over just past Dulaney Road and was taken into custody.
During the pursuit Cobble was driving “very erratic (and) continuously crossed over the center line and drove on the wrong side of the roadway,” the report said.
Cobble had an odor of alcohol on his breath while speaking with troopers. He told troopers he had been chewing “cinnamon gum” earlier.
A half-empty bottle of Fireball cinnamon liquor was found in the car, the report said.
Cobble showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and had difficulty following instructions.
Cobble was held without bond pending arraignment in court.
Cobble entered a guilty plea to DUI-3rd offense in August 2020 in Greene County General Sessions Court in connection with an offense on July 15, 2020, according to court records.