A Greeneville woman was charged with drug offenses after striking a brick column in front of the Ingles store on the Asheville Highway on Friday morning.
Heather D. Griffin, 35, 287 Guinn Drive, was charged with Schedule II and Schedule V drug violations and driving under the influence, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Arriving on the scene of the accident, Officer Jordan Williams said Griffin was being checked by the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service for minor abrasions to her arm caused by the crash, the report stated
Griffin told the officer she had struck the brick column in front of the grocery store. The column was severely damaged, the report stated.
While speaking to the officer, Griffin’s speech was allegedly slurred and she had a hard time focusing. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to a report
A search of Griffin’s car yielded eight dosage units of Gabapentin, one acetamomophe- Hydroncodone pill, 10.5 dosage units of Oxycodone, along with assorted pills, and none of the pills were in prescribed bottles, the report stated.
Griffin told officers that her blood sugar level was low, the report stated. However, when it was checked by a nurse at the Greene County Detention Center, it was found to be at a normal level.
Her bond was set at $1,000 on all three charged and she is to appear in court on Monday.