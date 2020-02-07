A teenager driving a car that collided with a school bus about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on Cedar Creek Road near Garrett Hill Road suffered minor injuries, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
None of the 25 students on board or the bus driver, 65-year-old James Wilhoit, of Limestone, were injured.
Wet roads were a contributing factor, the report said. The 17-year-old Greeneville resident was eastbound on Cedar Creek Road when the car she was driving crossed the center line and struck the bus.
The 17-year-old was treated at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger in the car was not injured.
Charges are pending against the driver of the car, the report said.