Alexandro C. Alvarez, 58, of Wimauma, Florida, was charged about 11:40 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving without a license.
A van eastbound on West Andrew Johnson Highway driven by Alvarez was paced by radar going at 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. A traffic stop was made at the intersection with Banks Street, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
Police smelled marijuana and alcohol while approaching the van. Alvarez told police that he works for a hemp farmer and a passenger in the back of the van had been drinking.
Alvarez did poorly on field sobriety tests. He does not have a driver’s license, the report said.
Police gave the two passengers a ride to the Andrew Johnson Inn, where they were staying. Alvarez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.