The driver of a truck that flipped onto its roof after leaving the road and striking a barn Thursday night escaped injury but was cited by Greeneville police for failure to exercise due care.
Colton B. Kirkpatrick, 25, of West Allens Bridge Road, was also cited for having no proof of vehicle insurance and having an expired driver’s license, Officer Jordan Williams said in a crash report.
The wreck happened about 7:55 p.m. Thursday on East McKee Street about 200 feet north of the 700 block. Kirkpatrick was driving too fast and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The 2007 Toyota pickup truck he was driving went off the left side of East McKee Street, “striking a wooded area and barn before flipping onto its top,” the report said.
The truck came to a stop in a yard past the barn and wooded area. Damage to the barn exceeds $400, the report said.