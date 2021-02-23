An investigation continues by the Tennessee Highway Patrol into a one-car wreck about 2:15 a.m. Sunday on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
A 1999 Honda Accord was northbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Ripley Island Road when the car ran off the right side of road, struck an embankment and rolled over, coming to rest on its top, a THP crash report said.
A man was seen getting out of the car by a passerby who stopped to check on the driver.
The passerby spoke to the man and made a phone call for him.
“The male subject then left the scene on foot,” the report said.
The man was not immediately located. It was not known if the driver suffered injuries. Further information was not available Monday.
Also responding to the crash scene were members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.