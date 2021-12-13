A woman who allegedly drove into the porch of a house about 11 p.m. Sunday was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence.
Sylvia V. Reitzel, 21, of 3853 Poplar Springs Road, was charged. The homeowner told sheriff’s deputies that he heard a noise while inside the house in the 4500 block of Poplar Springs Road and went outside to see what it was. He found a small black car against the side of his house driven by a woman, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
Reitzel was asked what happened and she responded “she smoked too much weed,” the report said.
Reitzel did poorly on field sobriety tests. Marijuana was found by a jail nurse in her bra.
The collision did not cause major damage to the porch. Reitzel was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.