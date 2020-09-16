Three people suffered injuries about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday after a stolen van crashed into a car in the 1900 block of West Main Street, causing the car to overturn several times.
The driver of the van, 43-year-old Connie Diane Poore, of 1760 Baileyton Main St., was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-4th offense, reckless endangerment, receiving or concealing stolen property and other offenses.
The Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Poore crossed the center lane of West Main Street near Fann Drive and struck a car being driven in the oncoming lane, Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
The 2006 Chevrolet driven by Emily Quarles came to rest on its wheels. Quarles and a male passenger suffered suspected minor injuries but declined transport by Greene County-Greenville EMS, the report said.
Poore fled the crash scene and hid in a patch of weeds about 60 yards away before being taken into custody. She suffered a fractured leg in the crash and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Poore had slurred speech and gave off an odor of alcohol. Poore was physically unable to perform field sobriety tests while EMS personnel gave her medical assistance. After checking Poore’s criminal record and finding three previous DUI convictions in the last 10 years, a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw, the report said.
Further investigation revealed the van Poore was driving was stolen from Jeffers Mortuary at 208 N. College St. after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“By getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, Poore recklessly engaged in conduct that placed the two occupants of the vehicle she struck in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the report said.
Poore was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
Poore is in custody. She will appear in General Sessions Court on the charges.