A man who allegedly flew a drone Sunday afternoon over the Washington County Detention Center to make a drug drop ended up in the jail after the drone crashed.
Dustin J. Garland, 31, of Wautauga, was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, along with flying a drone over a government infrastructure, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.
Garand was seen walking away from the jail in Jonesborough after the drone crashed and taken into custody.
Detention center corrections officers spotted a drone flying over one of the jail’s recreation yards. The drone was carrying a package wrapped in black electrical tape suspended by fishing line.
“As the drone operator was attempting to deliver the illegal narcotics, detention officers were able to grab the package, breaking the fishing line. The drone then attempted to fly away but crashed a short time later when the remaining fishing line was blown into the drone’s propellers,” the release said.
The drone crashed in a wooded area near the jail. The crash was seen by officers who saw a man later identified as Garland “standing directly under the hovering drone.”
Garland was arrested in the immediate area where the drone controller was found. He was wearing a backpack containing items “consistent with elements of this crime,” the release said.
The drone's payload included suspected Suboxone strips and Suboxone pills, Schedule II oxycodone pills and loose smoking tobacco.
An investigation continues. More charges may be filed, the release said.
Garland is held on bond in the jail pending arraignment Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.