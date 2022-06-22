A Chuckey resident told sheriff’s deputies that she was a victim of identity theft through the use of Bluetooth devices and a drone.
Deputies spoke with the woman Tuesday afternoon. She told them personal information on her computer was hacked around 2015, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report.
“They stole her identity along with her banking information, and her personal business information,” the report said.
In December 2021, the victim became aware of fraudulent activity and reported her identity being stolen. She learned suspects were able to obtain her birth certificate, phone contacts, iCloud accounts and PayPal account information.
The victim said she has been contacted by the Internal Revenue Service in relation to activity connected to her personal businesses.
The suspects also opened up a $150,000 life insurance policy on a family member without his approval.
“The victims stated that they believe the suspects have been able to access their information via Bluetooth devices by a drone that has been seen around their property,” the report said.
The victims were advised to contact the sheriff department’s Criminal Investigations Division to obtain information about the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's cybercrime unit "because suspected suspects are in multiple jurisdictions," the report said.