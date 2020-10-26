Tusculum police officer Dustin Jeffers, right, watches as fellow officer James Kilgore places bags full of prescription medications in a barrel Saturday in the parking lot of the Tusculum Police Department. The officers were taking part in a nationwide drug collection and disposal effort to enable citizens to safely dispose of outdated or unneeded medications. The collected medications are sent away for proper disposal and destruction. The Tusculum collection site gathered more than 125 pounds of drugs before the collection ended at 2 p.m. Similar drug collections were held at West Greene and South Greene high schools.