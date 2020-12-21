A traffic stop led to the arrest early Sunday of a Greeneville man on charges of sale and delivery of four different types of drugs.
Bronson L. Lister, 440 Fairgrounds Road, was charged with sale and delivery of Schedule I, III, IV and VI drugs and cited for running a stop sign, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Officer Larry Gilbert stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign at the intersection of Park Street and West Bernard Avenue shortly after midnight, according to the report.
The driver, Lister, told the officer he and a passenger were arguing and he wasn't paying attention, the report stated.
When Gilbert called for a K9 officer to come to the scene and told Lister that his vehicle was to be checked, he allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the car and it was in a bag in the back seat.
The officer located the bag and found marijuana as well as four different containers with labels on the lids, the report stated. The containers were found to contain Bupenorphine, Suboxone, Xanax and Clonazapam.
Also inside the bag were two metal tins and a digital scale. One tin contained two baggies of heroin and the other contained a gray, rock-like substance believed to be fentanyl, according to the report.
The officers also found a clear bottle with gabapentin tablets and marijuana, the report stated.