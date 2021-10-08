Greeneville police on a warrant check early Friday in the parking lot of the Greene County Workhouse Annex at 817 W. Summer Street charged a Mosheim man with drug offenses.
James E. Hartman, 53, of 155 Loblolly Drive, was first found to have an active arrest warrant for theft of property valued over $2,500, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report.
Hartman was in the workhouse parking lot shortly after midnight Friday and told police he was there to bond out his girlfriend.
After Hartman was taken into custody on the arrest warrant, a search located folded-up paper containing about a half-gram of suspected heroin, two syringes, a small bag containing about three grams of marijuana and numerous small plastic bags, the report said.
As officers spoke with a passenger in the pickup truck driven by Hartman, they saw a bag containing 57 grams of marijuana “hanging out from under the center console of the vehicle,” the report said.
Hartman claimed ownership of the marijuana. He was additionally charged with felony possession of a Schedule I drug, sale or delivery of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hartman was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.