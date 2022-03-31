A quantity of drugs, guns and ammunition was seized Wednesday after a search warrant was served at 85 Spring St. in Mosheim.
A federal search warrant obtained by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was served at the address, according to a news release from the 3rd Judicial Drug & Violent Crime Task Force.
In addition to the FDA and DTF, participating agencies include the Mosheim Police Department, Greene County Sheriffs Department, Tusculum Police Department, Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“An amount of illegal drugs including marijuana, vape cartridges, as well as other drugs were sized. Firearms, a large amount of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were also seized from the location,” the release said.
The vape cartridges contain THC, the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana.
Charges are pending in the ongoing investigation, led locally by the Mosheim Police Department.
The 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are also assisting with the investigation.