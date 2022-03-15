A Greeneville man was charged Friday with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and other offenses after members of the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force served a search warrant Friday.
Jonathan Thomas, 27, of 1720 W. Main St., Apt. 4, was also charged with delivery or sale of cocaine, delivery or sale of marijuana, possession of firearms during commission of a dangerous felony and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or sold.
The warrant was served with the assistance of the Greeneville Police Department’s Special Response Team, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Hawkins County Narcotics Unit and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The investigation related to the arrest remains ongoing, said Craig Duncan, drug task force director.
DTF agents and other local law enforcement agencies continue efforts to stem the tide of methamphetamine and other drugs coming into the region.
"Meth is still king in our area, but other drugs are also available,” Duncan said. “The level is about the same as it has been for a while.”
The 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Greeneville Police Department also assisted the DTF with the investigation leading to Thomas’ arrest.
“The DTF again thanks the public for its ongoing support,” Duncan said.
Authorities encourage the public to report suspected drug activity to the Drug Task Force by calling 423-798-1785. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling or texting the sheriff's department’s Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000.