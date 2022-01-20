Ongoing investigations by the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force have put alleged major distributors of methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs on ice.
Multiple pounds of methamphetamine were seized and evidence of a major meth distribution ring reaching into Greene and surrounding counties with roots in Mexico was gathered. A long-term, multi-jurisdiction investigation continues.
An investigation by DTF agents and other agencies initially resulted in arrests and the seizure of more than 25.6 ounces of methamphetamine, 63 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, several pills, and seven guns.
The arrests were part of “an ongoing investigation into an organization responsible for distributing multiple kilos of meth into the 3rd Judicial District as well as the surrounding areas that had a direct link to a Mexican drug trafficking organization,” DTF Director Craig Duncan said in a news release.
Narcotics units from Greene County and Hawkins County, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
Duncan said the investigation located “multiple distributors” in the four-county 3rd Judicial District who were receiving methamphetamine in kilo quantities on a weekly basis. A kilogram is 2.2 pounds.
One of the sources was located in Greeneville, “around the Tusculum College campus area of Greene County,” Duncan said.
A search warrant was executed by DTF agents with assistance from the Greeneville Police Department SWAT team, and a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent where the 25.6 ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs, along with the guns, were located. Three of the guns were determined to be stolen. Duncan said.
As part of the investigation, another man was taken into custody after the search warrant had been served. The suspect “had fled from police in the recent past,” the release said.
During the arrest, 15 grams of meth and two handguns were located.
“The drugs, guns and a car was seized during the execution of this warrant,” Duncan said.
As the investigation continued, agents made several more controlled meth buys “from another associate member of the organization.”
A search warrant was executed and about 978 grams of methamphetamine — more than one kilo — was seized in addition to a number of pills and a handgun.
RELATED INVESTIGATION
DTF agents, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office “began working yet another side to this group” where agents and deputies conducted several undercover operations in the Hancock County and Hawkins County areas of the 3rd Judicial District, “where they made several controlled purchases and traffic stops,” Duncan said.
Search warrants were executed and about six kilos of meth were seized over a two-week period, he said.
Duncan said DTF agents then made an arrest of a “primary suspect in the area who later admitted to traveling to Nashville, Atlanta, and Texas in order to obtain large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin pills.”
“Subjects in the group gave statements to agents that they had picked up approximately 200 kilos at a time in these locations and brought it back into the 3rd (Judicial) District to be distributed by these individuals,” Duncan said.
Duncan credited the diligent work of all agencies involved the investigation.
“These seizures were a result of the hard work and dedication of the six full-time and two part-time agents assigned to the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force,” he said.
Participating Agencies include the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greeneville Police Department, Surgoinsville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Generals Office.
OTHER METH CHARGES FILED
The DTF also announced two unrelated drug-related arrests Jan. 13, one in Greeneville and the other in Tusculum.
The DTF and other agencies served a search warrant at 34 Revonda Ave. Taken into custody were 38-year-old Steven E. Shelton and 37-year-old Elizabeth M. Turner, both of the Revonda Avenue address.
Shelton and Turner were each charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.
More than two pounds of suspected meth were seized, authorities said.
Shelton and Turner have Jan. 31 preliminary hearings scheduled in General Sessions Court.
An unrelated search warrant served on Jan. 13 by the DTF and other agencies resulted in the seizure of a quantity of meth from two people staying at Suburban’s Lavilla Inn, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Arthur K. Tidwell III, 45, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of cocaine, possession of a Schedule III drug, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
Amanda Norton, 31, of 1430 Kelly Gap Road, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tidwell has a Jan. 19 preliminary hearing scheduled in General Sessions Court.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit assisted with the investigation.