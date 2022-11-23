Investigations into illegal drug sales frequently don’t happen overnight, law enforcement officials say.
Bench warrants served this week on at least nine people charged with sale or delivery of methamphetamine, or related offenses, are a case in point.
Another defendant is charged with sale or delivery of the deadly synthetic narcotic fentanyl.
Most defendants were taken into custody Tuesday or served warrants in jail after a Greene County Grand Jury issued presentments on Nov. 14.
Most have first scheduled court appearances Jan. 13 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Agents of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, working with confidential informants, made the meth purchases between 2019 and 2021, according to presentments. Other police agencies assisted in some of the cases.
Law enforcement officials have said that members of the public who report suspected drug activity often expect quick action. That can happen depending on the circumstances, but investigations seeking to identify drug dealers higher up the supply chain can take time.
Presentments relating to most defendants charged allege that the Class B felony offenses were committed “by knowingly selling or delivering more than (one-half gram) of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.”
Those served capias bench warrants this week include:
- Billy Nobe Cowan, 31, of 351 Barnett Hollow Road, Bulls Gap: four counts of sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed between December 2020 and January 2021; and one count of conspiracy to commit sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed in March 2021.
- Dillon Moses Carloss, 26, of 1431 White Sands Road: two counts of sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed between March and April 2021.
- Brittany Lynnea Davis, 30, of Nashville: three counts of sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed between January and May 2021.
- Christopher Paul Hensley, 34, of 85 Jockey Road, Chuckey: sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed in June 2019.
- Joshua Ray Kilday, 35, of Fairgrounds Road: sale or delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), allegedly committed in November 2021.
- Donald Ray Mathes Jr., 32, of 689 Oak Hills Road, Mosheim: two counts of sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed between February and March 2021.
- Amber Marie Dawn Powers, 30, of 125 Haney Hill Road: five counts of sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed between March and August 2021.
- Stanley Lynn Quillen, 40, of 103 Lemming St.: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all allegedly committed in March 2019.
- Douglas Aaron Smith, 47, of 338 E. Vann Road: sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed in October 2020.
- Michael Joseph Wawerski, 30, of 99 W I Bowman Road: sale or delivery of methamphetamine, allegedly committed in October 2021.
Class B felony convictions in Tennessee carry a potential sentence range of between 8 and 30 years. Bond amounts of defendants taken into custody this week range from $20,000 to $100,000. All of the defendants remained held as of Tuesday in the Greene County Detention Center.
The DTF conducts investigations that lead to the arrest of drug dealers in the judicial district, which includes Greene, Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Increased interdiction efforts by the Greeneville Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department have led to a number of drug-related arrests in recent months that spur DTF investigations.
“There is no doubt that the enhanced patrols are very effective with both the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department involved. Both departments are working with the DTF in the effort to combat the flow of narcotics into our community,” DTF Director Craig Duncan said in September.