Meth, Gun Seized In Bulls Gap Hotel

Stepped-up drug interdiction efforts by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department assist the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force in developing information that leads to more extensive investigations. Three people were charged with drug offenses Nov. 16 after a sheriff’s deputy and DTF agent investigated activity in a hotel room on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap. A quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a loaded firearm and cash were seized.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Greene County Sheriff's Department

