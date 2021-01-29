The 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force remains in the forefront of the war against drugs in Greene County and other neighboring counties.
The DTF recently received an award from the board of the Tennessee Narcotic Officers Association during the organization’s annual conference, held in November in Gatlinburg.
The DTF was recognized for its work “in a large methamphetamine conspiracy case,” DTF Director Craig Duncan said.
DTF members include the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Surgoinsville Police Department.
Through the 3rd Judicial District DTF, those law enforcement agencies work with other agencies on investigations into drug trafficking, Duncan said.
The DTF’s contribution to the methamphetamine conspiracy case was recognized by the the award. The contribution of the DTF in the case is a good example of partnerships among law enforcement agencies to stem the flow of drugs coming into East Tennessee, Duncan said.
He said that in the meth conspiracy investigation, the FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “all supplied valuable resources including their patrol, detective, and special operations divisions during the prosecution of this case.”
The methamphetamine conspiracy investigation remains ongoing
“The 3rd DTF wishes to thank and share this award with the above named partners. We couldn’t do this type of work without their tremendous support,” Duncan said. “The biggest thing I would say is how well we work with all the partnering agencies, from the local police departments and sheriff’s departments to the state and federal partners, and the district attorney and U.S. attorneys.
“I don’t know if the DTF has ever had this many agencies working this well together,” Duncan said.
Duncan had a message to local residents wondering about what law enforcement is doing to put drug traffickers behind bars.
“I hope the citizens know we are out there. My guys work long and odd hours and we put in a lot of effort to build these cases.”