The Grand Marshals for the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July Parade will be Marilyn and Wess duBrisk.
The nighttime Main Street parade, sponsored by Andrew Johnson Bank, will launch at sunset, approximately 9:15 p.m., and feature the theme “Shining Stars.”
Marilyn duBrisk retired in 2020 as artist-in-residence at Tusculum University, and the school’s theater was named in her honor in 2021. Her husband Wess duBrisk is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, so the combination of service to country and service to community makes the couple the perfect choice for Grand Marshals, organizers said.
“We invite anyone who has been touched by the legacy of Marilyn duBrisk, especially those who grew up under her tutelage in theatre programs for youth, to join in the parade,” organizer Chan Humbert said in a written statement. “And, of course, we always invite our veterans to enter the parade so we can thank them for their service to our country to ensure our freedom.”
Marilyn duBrisk is originally from Scotland and attended college in London. She was teaching in Germany when she met Wess duBrisk, and they moved around while he served in the Air Force.
The duBrisks moved to Greene County in 1984 when Wess duBrisk was named director of mass communications at Tusculum. Marilyn duBrisk began working as artist-in-residence for Greeneville City Schools and took the same position at Tusculum in 1991.
During her tenure at Tusculum, she brought to life nearly 70 productions, inspiring countless community members to pursue their interest in theater.
One of her legacies is the development of GLAWPIGT, which stands for Great Literature Alive & Well Playing in Greeneville, Tennessee. The program for students in grades 3-12 encourages them to study performance and find excitement and interest in reading.
One of Marilyn duBrisk’s favorite plays is Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” so parade participants may choose to follow this theme for their entries, organizers said.
The duBrisks will lead the parade as it launches from Towne Square Shopping Center onto Summer Street. The parade will turn from Summer Street left onto Main Street and right onto Tusculum Boulevard, ending at Greeneville High School.
Organizers welcome a variety of parade entries including marching bands, floats, ATVs classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, school groups and historic re-enactors.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at Town Hall or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.”
The deadline to enter the parade is July 1.
For more information on the parade, contact Humbert at 423-329-7400.
In addition to the parade, the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration will feature live music, beginning at 4 p.m., food trucks, a kids zone with inflatables, and a hot dog eating contest, at the Big Spring behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
When the parade ends, at approximately 10 p.m., a fireworks show, sponsored by Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, will be launched from Burley Stadium at Greeneville High School.
For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.
Due to sponsorships, there are no admission charges for the celebration.
In addition to Andrew Johnson Bank and Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, initial sponsors of American Downtown include: GFL Environmental, Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Publix, Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.