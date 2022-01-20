The Greeneville native brothers who make up the Dugger Band have bought the former Greeneville Machine & Iron Works buildings on West Irish Street, according to a news release from Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team.
Jordan Dugger and Seth Dugger, through their company Tynehouse Properties Inc., closed on the purchase Jan. 4, according to the news release.
“We are pleased to see our property to go to the hands of these two gentlemen who have shown sincere respect for these buildings and what these buildings mean to our community,” said Lisa Bowman Anderson, co-owner of the Greeneville Machine & Iron Works property with Dr. Cindy Bowman.
The property includes two manufacturing buildings on 2.2 acres at 600 W Irish St. The two structures are believed to be one of Greeneville’s oldest manufacturing plants, built after the Civil War.
The news release did not say how the Duggers intend to use the site.
The buildings are the original manufacturing facility of the Lamons Wagon Co., and it is believed they were built in the late 1860s. Willis Bowman of Greeneville Machine & Iron Works purchased the property in the 1960s and operated the metal machine operation there until his death three years ago. The news release said that one may see Lamons wagons replicas in several western movies, and it is reported that country-western entertainer Roy Rogers purchased several Lamons wagons for his collection, according to those familiar with the company.
Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team affiliate brokers Steven K Harbison and Rebecca “Becky” Rideout represented the sellers and buyers, respectively, in the transaction, according to the news release.
Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team Auctioneer Brad Tullock managed the sale of industrial equipment, tools, supplies and old memorabilia through an online auction and industry contacts before the transfer of the property. More than 198 items were sold through an online auction and another 33 items were purchased by industrial contacts prior to the transfer.
“Heavy equipment, tools, metal supplies and antique collectibles were sold to local buyers and others as far as South Carolina through the online auction,” Tullock said.
Anderson said the sellers “were amazed with the response garnered through the online auction for the old equipment and business equipment we had. I don’t believe there is anyone else who could have known how to sell the antiques and old equipment stuff other than auctioneer Brad Tullock.”
William G. Brown is the owner of Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team.