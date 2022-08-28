DUI Checkpoint Set For Sept. 2 Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.The checkpoint will be located “in selected areas of Greene County,” a news release said“The checkpoints will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” the release said.Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Checkpoint News Release Journalism Greene County Sheriffs Department Sobriety Dui National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years Trinity Heart And Vascular Group Opens In Former Dr. Berry Location