A judge last week dismissed a driving under the influence charge filed last year against Greeneville resident John J. MacDonald.
MacDonald, of 205 Gregory Ave., was also charged on Dec. 23, 2019, by Greeneville police with possession of a handgun while under the influence and violation of the implied consent law.
Those charges were also dismissed by General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. after evidence was presented at a preliminary hearing.
Bailey found the traffic stop to be illegal because it “lacked the proper reasonable articulable suspicion required to make a valid traffic stop,” according to a court official.
Because the traffic stop lacked reasonable suspicion, “everything found subsequent (to the stop) would be inadmissible,” according to the court official.
MacDonald was represented by Greeneville lawyer Corey Shipley.