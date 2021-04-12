Billy J. Eads, 24, of 1079 Anderson Loop, was charged about 11 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Deputies responded to a report of a sport utility vehicle hitting another vehicle “multiple times” on Blue Springs Parkway, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
The SUV, driven by Eads, was seen stopped on Brown Springs Road at the intersection with Anderson Loop. Patrol car lights and siren were activated, and the SUV continued for more than a mile before pulling into a driveway on Anderson Loop.
Eads got out of the SUV and was placed in handcuffs. Deputies smelled an odor of alcohol and when asked how much he had to drink, Eads replied, “enough,” the report said.
Eads was placed in the back of a patrol car and allegedly began hitting the back window. His handcuff positioning was changed and Eads was shackled before being put back in the car.
Eads allegedly then laid on his back and began kicking the window "repeatedly." He was drive-stunned with a Taser and pepper spray was also administered, the report said.
Eads was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.