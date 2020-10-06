All things Dukes Of Hazzard were celebrated Saturday at Hazzard Fest.
Although the television show featuring the gravity-defying automotive antics of Bo and Luke Duke has been off the air since 1985, “The Dukes of Hazzard” clearly retains a warm spot in the hearts of many fans, as evidenced by the large turnout for Hazzard Fest at the Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap.
The event featured appearances by Jon Schneider — “Bo Duke” — and other characters in the series, along with well-known professional wrestlers, other entertainment personalities, music, vendors, food and a full racing card Saturday night.
Visitors got to look under the hoods of numerous replicas of the “General Lee,” the famous orange 1969 Dodge Charger used by the Dukes to evade the law in countless episodes of the TV show.
The event drew visitors from across Tennessee and several other states.
It was billed by promoters as a push back against the “cancel culture” created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Few people wore protective face masks, but generally kept their distance from each other on a sunny day with plenty of family oriented activities.
One couple exhibiting their General Lee car came all the way from Statesville, North Carolina.
“It’s a bit of a preference. It’s a personal decision,” Shannon Wooten said.
Two young men wearing masks said they came from a Tennessee location, but wouldn’t specify where.
They were there to see the Hodgetwins, conservative comics slated to appear at Hazzard Fest.
“There’s good food, good people and good entertainment,” one said. “We can only control what we do. We’ve got people we need to protect.”
His friend agreed.
“You can’t keep people at home forever. You got to open up somehow,” he said.
Southern culture was celebrated at Hazzard Fest. Members of The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Col. W.M. Bradford and Col. J.G. Rose Camp 1638 in Morristown, answered questions from curious members of the public.
“We have had a pretty good day with it. We’re just participating in the event,” said SCV member Michael L. Beck.
Beck said many people are interested in learning about genealogy and roles their ancestors played in the Civil War and previous generations dating back to the American Revolution.
“We help with genealogical history. We’re just helping people and trying to provide history and education here. We’re not here to spread controversy,” he said.
Nearby, a who’s who of professional wrestlers took photographs with fans and signed autographs. Robert Remus, much better known as wrestling immortal Sgt. Slaughter, held forth in one booth. Sgt. Slaughter acts as a goodwill ambassador for the WWE and has cross-endorsements with GI Joe, Action Force action figures and other companies.
Remus said he liked the idea of people getting out after being housebound for months during the pandemic.
Events like Hazzard Fest “let people know it’s all right have a good time. Almost everybody is careful, safe and smart. We will all get through this,” he said with a nod of his drill sergeant’s hat.
Ted DiBiasi, another WWE goodwill ambassador known to wrestling fans for his exploits as The Million Dollar Man, was also happy to greet fans Saturday at Hazzard Fest.
“This is great,” DiBiasi said.