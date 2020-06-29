A massive cloud of dust from the Saharan desert in Africa made its way into parts of the southeastern U.S. over the weekend. The dust cloud drifted across the Atlantic Ocean and caused hazy skies in Tennessee, including over this Tusculum wheat field where Ryan Ricker was operating a combine. The National Weather Service calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today and a high near 81 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with a low around 68.