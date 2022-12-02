“I’m crossing the finish line,” Jose Ventura said after the 2 p.m naturalization proceeding came to a close inside the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse, 220 W Depot St.
Amongst a plethora of family and friends gathered in a fourth floor courtroom Thursday, 40 people crossed the finish line of certifying their new U.S citizenship.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for 9 months,” Luisa Fernandez said of the proceeding. “I couldn’t sleep last night.”
Judge Clifton L. Corker, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, presided over the courtroom and gave an introduction to the day’s proceedings and of the tradition of naturalization.
Before Corker gave his speech, he opened the floor up to Ashley K. Messier, of the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Service office, to read the petitioner’s motion for the 40 prospective citizens to gain full citizenship.
Of the nearly 80 people from the two naturalization proceedings held throughout the day, their original birth places included Mexico, Canada, the Philippines, Costa Rica, the Congo and India, just to name a few. After taking the oath of allegiance, the new citizens embraced their families and posed for photos with the judge.
Corker opened his speech by making observations about the value of the proceedings, and he noted the importance of holding the process in the courtroom.
“This courtroom also highlights our connection with, and the importance of immigrants as a part of our national identity,” Corker said.
Corker pointed out how, upon examination of one’s ancestry, each citizen of the United States (besides Native American citizens) is an immigrant to the U.S.
He noted how, in 1888, half of the U.S. population had no blood relation to the founding American citizens.
“You chose to be here, and America has chosen you,” Corker said to the new U.S. citizens. “You are important to America.”
He said the day’s proceeding “carries with it the full privilege” of being a U.S. citizen who was born in America.
“You become a full American citizen,” Corker said. “There is no difference between you and me.”
To conclude his speech, Corker referenced part of the Emma Lazarus poem inscribed on the Statute of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”
Corker said all U.S. citizens are conceived in liberty. He posed the question: “How do you defend freedom?” He answered by saying citizens participate in democracy. “You get out and vote.”
Ventura, who has been in the U.S for nearly 30 years, encouraged other immigrants who are thinking about starting the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.
“Keep running with it,” Ventura said. “It can be exhausting but crossing the finish line is well worth it.”
Jose Vasquez, born in Mexico, has been in America for 16 years, and also gave encouragement to others seeking their citizenship.
“If you want it, you can get it,” Vasquez said.