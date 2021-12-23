Scientists detected three earthquakes early Thursday, one centered in Mosheim and two in Kentucky, the Associated Press reported.
The earthquake detected in Mosheim was a 2.0 magnitude, at the top of what the U.S. Geological Survey considers a “microearthquake” not commonly felt by people.
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter near Jackson, Kentucky, was detected around 3:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the earthquake was detected 157 miles away in Frankfort, WKYT-TV reported.
A second 2.6 magnitude quake happened about two hours later, with an epicenter just north of Pikeville. The USGS said it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, West Virginia.
The mild quake centered around Mosheim occurred earlier, according to the report.
There were no reports of damage according to the news station.