Early voting for the November election begins Wednesday at the Greene County Election Commission.
Hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the early voting period will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with Saturday hours of 8:30 a.m. to noon. Early voting continues through Oct. 29.
Extended hours are in place for Tuesdays and Thursdays for the early voting period. To provide opportunities for voters to come after work, the Election Commission board set hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For the second early voting period to occur during the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission will have the same safety measures in place that voters encountered for the August election to help prevent the spread of the virus.
All early voting takes place at the Election Commission office at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1. The Election Commission moved earlier this year to this office inside the former Consumer Credit Union location off the 11E Bypass.
Markings for where individuals are to stand while waiting in line begin outside the door of the office and continue throughout the lobby area where the early voting will take place. The markings allow the recommended 6 feet in space for social distancing.
Tables and counters equipped with plastic shields, separating voters and election workers, will be in place as individuals present their photo ID and sign in to vote.
As part of the voting process in Tennessee, individuals are required to bring photo identification (current or expired) to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired, according to the state. College student identification cards or those issued by a local library are not permitted.
Voting machines will also be spaced 6 feet apart and separated from the rest of the lobby by a curtain.
As part of the precautions, a bag will be given to each voter containing a pen and disposable glove that can be used during the voting process. It will also contain an “I voted” sticker.
Hand sanitizer will also be available in the lobby for voters to use.
Signage will also be in place to encourage voters to wear a facial covering inside the Election Commission. Poll workers and election officials will be wearing personal protective equipment during the early voting period and on election day. The state has provided facial masks, face shields, gloves and gowns for poll workers to wear during early voting.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
Voters have two more weeks to request to vote using an absentee ballot in the November election. A written request must be submitted by Oct. 27 to the Election Commission for an absentee ballot, and a form is available on GoVoteTN.gov. The written request can be sent by mail, fax or email.
To vote absentee in Tennessee, an individual has to be be in one of the eligible groups such as people 60 years of age or older; individuals who will be outside the county during the early voting period or on the election day, those in active military service or attending college outside the county where registered, truck drivers working outside the state or county during early voting and election day or residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Persons who are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled who are unable to appear at the polling place and their caretakers are also able to vote absentee. These two categories also include persons who have underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it.
A court ruling last month allows first-time, mail-registered voters to use an absentee ballot. The action challenged a requirement by the state that people who registered by mail had to vote in person the first time they voted.
With the ruling, first-time, mail-registered voters can satisfy the ID requirements by submitting a copy of the ID with their absentee ballot, according to the state. Accepted as a valid ID will be a copy of either a current and valid photo identification issued by the federal or Tennessee state government (such as drivers license) or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the name and address of the voter.
To be counted, absentee ballots must received at the Election Commission no later than the close of polls on Nov. 3. Absentee ballots can also be returned using Federal Express, UPS or similar shipping service. The ballots cannot be hand delivered.
ON THE BALLOT
The November election is the presidential and state general election. There is also one local election on the ballot, the City of Tusculum municipal election.
Federal offices on the ballot include the First Congressional District House of Representatives seat, one of the state’s seats in the U.S. Senate and president.
Running for the First Congressional District House seat are Republican Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport, Democrat Blair Walsingham of Eidson and independent candidate Steve Holder of Johnson City.
Candidates for Senate include Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, Republican Bill Hagerty and nine independents.
In addition to incumbent President Donald J. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, seven independent candidates for president will appear on the Tennessee ballot.
In the state general election, both incumbents representing sections of Greene County are uncontested. David Hawk, who represents the 5th District that comprises most of the county, is seeking his 10th term in the House. Jeremy Faison, representative for the 11th District that includes a section of the southwestern part of the county, is running for his sixth term.
The local election in Tusculum features a contested race. Incumbents Barbara Britton and Alan Corley as well as newcomer O.J. Early are running for two seats on the city’s commission.